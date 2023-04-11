Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones wants to put 'people on notice' after Denver departure

The Seattle Seahawks wanted Dre'Mont Jones as part of last year's trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Instead, John Schneider and the Seahawks brass had to wait a year and shell out big bucks in free agency to ink the disruptive defensive lineman.
"Almost out of nowhere ... Seattle came in hot," Jones told reporters last week, via The News Tribune. "That kind of motivated me to come here more and more."
Jones noted that while Broncos management kept him out of the Wilson deal -- in which they sent a host of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seahawks for Wilson -- they didn't back it up with a new deal to ensure he remained in Denver for the long haul.
"I mean, s---, they should have just traded me from the jump," Jones said of the Broncos. "I was included in the (Wilson) trade. Denver said no. And then, Denver kind of ... I don't want to say that word -- but Denver didn't pay me my proper respects.
"So, I'm here, because (the Seahawks) respected me from the jump."
The Seahawks paid big to bring in Jones, signing him to a three-year, $51 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.
There were discussions heading into the offseason that the Broncos could franchise tag Jones. Ultimately, the brass elected not to and instead allowed him to walk in free agency. Sean Payton's club signed former Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen to replace Jones (at nearly $2 million less per year). Allen worked under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Arizona for the past four seasons.
Jones fits what Pete Carroll wants from his defensive linemen, a penetrating force who can discombobulate the backfield and shoot the gap, making a quarterback's life miserable. Watch just a little of Jones' game film, and it's not hard to see why Schneider targeted the 26-year-old last season during trade talks and this year in free agency. He looks like someone made specifically for the Seattle defense.
But he is also coming off an injury and got paid a lot of money for a player who's never had more than 6.5 sacks or 45-plus pressures in a season.
"I've always get, like, overshadowed and overlooked ... in something, you know what I'm saying?" Jones said. "I feel like I do a lot more than can be seen by the eyes of the inexperienced scout, and I do a lot of dynamic, different things that help make plays for others. I'm definitely an active player. I'm always doing something, whether it's in the run or pass game.
"I think that goes unnoticed sometimes. And I'm looking forward to putting people on notice."