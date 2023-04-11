Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones wants to put 'people on notice' after Denver departure

The Seahawks paid big to bring in Jones, signing him to a three-year, $51 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

There were discussions heading into the offseason that the Broncos could franchise tag Jones. Ultimately, the brass elected not to and instead allowed him to walk in free agency. Sean Payton's club signed former Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen to replace Jones (at nearly $2 million less per year). Allen worked under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Arizona for the past four seasons.

Jones fits what Pete Carroll wants from his defensive linemen, a penetrating force who can discombobulate the backfield and shoot the gap, making a quarterback's life miserable. Watch just a little of Jones' game film, and it's not hard to see why Schneider targeted the 26-year-old last season during trade talks and this year in free agency. He looks like someone made specifically for the Seattle defense.

But he is also coming off an injury and got paid a lot of money for a player who's never had more than 6.5 sacks or 45-plus pressures in a season.

"I've always get, like, overshadowed and overlooked ... in something, you know what I'm saying?" Jones said. "I feel like I do a lot more than can be seen by the eyes of the inexperienced scout, and I do a lot of dynamic, different things that help make plays for others. I'm definitely an active player. I'm always doing something, whether it's in the run or pass game.