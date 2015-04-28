SE Louisiana's Bryan Bennett hit 60 mph with combine throw

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 02:35 AM

Who has the best fastball among the quarterbacks in this draft? Going by the velocity among those who threw at the NFL Scouting Combine, it's Southeastern Louisiana's Bryan Bennett.

» Mike Mayock's top 100 2015 draft prospects

Bennett threw a pass clocked at 60 mph during his combine workout, figures posted by "Ourlads' Guide to the NFL Draft" showed. South Alabama's Brandon Bridge and Oregon State's Sean Mannion tied for second at 57 mph. Oregon's Marcus Mariota was tied for fourth at 56 mph (with Duke's Anthony Boone), while Florida State's Jameis Winston -- the guy likely to go No. 1 overall in the draft -- was tied for sixth at 55 mph (with Nevada's Cody Fajardo).

Of course, highest velocity from quarterbacks doesn't mean all that much. Ourlads has been measuring velocity for eight years, and Bennett's reading is tied for the highest; the other quarterback who threw 60 mph is Logan Thomas, who was a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

Ourlads' reading comes from a radar gun positioned behind the receiver, and is one throw, not an average, Dan Shonka, Ourlads' general manager and national scout, told College Football 24/7 last year.

Five quarterbacks have hit 59 mph and five more have reached 58 mph in the past eight drafts. The quarterbacks who have hit 59 mph are Tyler Bray, Kirk Cousins, Zac Dysert, Colin Kaepernick and Brandon Weeden. The quarterbacks to hit 58 mph are Austin Davis, Ryan Mallett, Mike Reilly, Drew Willy and John Parker Wilson.

» Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2015 NFL Draft

The numbers reached by some notable quarterbacks: Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez were at 57 mph; Andy Dalton, Blake Bortles and Cam Newton were at 56 mph; Joe Flacco, Geno Smith and Russell Wilson were at 55 mph; and Mike Glennon was at 49 mph.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW