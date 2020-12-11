Scouting reports on six NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 14

Replacing: ﻿Carson Wentz (benched)





The book on Jalen Hurts coming out of college: Super athletic player with a quick release and strong enough arm to make all the throws -- however, his passes are occasionally batted down. I thought he was good at escaping the pass rush, but his decision-making, anticipation and accuracy were inconsistent. He had a tendency to hold the ball too long, but was able to make plays outside the pocket with his legs and arm.





Now, when looking at his performance in relief of Wentz last week against Green Bay, I thought Hurts did some good things. The rookie showed the ability to extend plays while also demonstrating a quick release and a strong arm, including excellent touch on a deep pass to Jalen Reagor﻿. At times, though, Hurts took off with his legs when receivers were open downfield. More experience and work with the Eagles receivers should help him in this area. I look for Philly to use run-pass option, bootlegs and play-action to help move the chains with Hurts under center. Hurts will have to navigate a Saints defense that will force the rookie to beat it from the pocket while blitzing up the middle against the 6-foot-1 passer.