Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Published: Dec 07, 2020 at 12:55 PM
The Giants managed to score an upset win without their promising young signal-caller, and they might get him back in time to keep the good times rolling.

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday the team will give ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring) "every opportunity" to play in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. It sounds as if there is optimism that Jones will be able to go, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

New York is currently seated atop the putrid NFC East with a 5-7 mark and has won four straight, turning around a season that seemed destined for the same irrelevance of the Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo eras. Judge's team might be turning the corner, though, outperforming its talent and scoring a significant win over the 8-4 Seahawks on Sunday, with backup ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ passing for a grand total of 105 yards.

With Jones potentially back in the fray, the Giants could continue their run, which has been perfectly captured by Eli Manning's postgame tweets. There are more wins to stack.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters the hope is cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ and running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be back this week.
  • Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ﻿Darius Slay﻿, who left Sunday's loss because of his knee, is not believed to have suffered a major injury, Rapoport reported, per a source. The Eagles announced they have released guard ﻿Jamon Brown﻿ from the practice squad.
  • The preliminary diagnosis on Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman ﻿Le'Raven Clark﻿ is a torn Achilles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. He'll have an MRI to confirm.

Related Content

news

NFL informs teams of COVID-19 guidelines for head coach, GM interview process

The NFL informed teams Monday that interviews with candidates for head coach, general manager and other football positions must be conducted virtually until the candidate's team and the hiring team are out of the playoffs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Wideout D.J. Moore among Panthers players landing on reserve/COVID-19 list

Wideout D.J. Moore is among several Panthers players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets fire DC Gregg Williams in aftermath of last-second loss to Raiders

The Jets are not letting their last-second loss to the Raiders on Sunday go unpunished. New York has fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jabrill Peppers: Giants defense 'had a different swagger' in shutting down Wilson, Seahawks

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said their defense had a different type of swagger when they shut down Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Matthew Stafford credits interim coach Darrell Bevell's 'infectious' energy after comeback win

Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach of the Lions was a wild rollercoaster ride. With the cloud of the Matt Patricia-era lifted, it was clear Detroit players were willing to fight for Bevell. 
news

What to watch for in Monday doubleheader: Washington-Steelers, Bills-49ers

Alex Smith and Washington will face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers at 5 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in a game aired on FOX. Josh Allen and the Bills will then face the 49ers on Monday Night Football on ESPN.
news

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's non-TD catch: 'I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball'

 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill﻿ caught one of the most improbable touchdowns that never was, but the play happened so fast that to the world it looked like an incomplete pass.
news

Participants in Bengals-Dolphins melee will be reviewed for possible fines, not suspensions

Participants in the melee at the end of Miami's win over Cincinnati, including those ejected, will be reviewed for possible fines, but will not be suspended, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Carson Wentz insists he hasn't lost confidence: 'I'm not the type to worry... look over my shoulder '

Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers, with the Eagles trailing 20-3. Rookie Jalen Hurts helped close the gap to seven before Green Bay pulled away late.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap every game from Week 13.
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch first AFC playoff berth

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champs, became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth by way of their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

