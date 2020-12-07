Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

The Giants managed to score an upset win without their promising young signal-caller, and they might get him back in time to keep the good times rolling.

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday the team will give ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring) "every opportunity" to play in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. It sounds as if there is optimism that Jones will be able to go, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

New York is currently seated atop the putrid NFC East with a 5-7 mark and has won four straight, turning around a season that seemed destined for the same irrelevance of the Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo eras. Judge's team might be turning the corner, though, outperforming its talent and scoring a significant win over the 8-4 Seahawks on Sunday, with backup ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ passing for a grand total of 105 yards.

With Jones potentially back in the fray, the Giants could continue their run, which has been perfectly captured by Eli Manning's postgame tweets. There are more wins to stack.

