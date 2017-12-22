Scouting Josh Allen in Potato Bowl: Shades of Blake Bortles

After watching four quarters of Allen against decent competition on Friday, I believe he will be one of the most debated prospects during the pre-draft process. For all of his physical tools and splashy plays, Allen is an inconsistent playmaker with a number of warts on his game. He has accuracy and pocket-awareness issues that could lead to serious struggles at the next level. While there have been some quarterbacks who have worked around those issues as pros, the majority of NFL players are exactly what they were as collegians.