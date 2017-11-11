Scouting Baker Mayfield vs. TCU: QB worthy of first-round pick

5. He still has some areas to clean up. While I see massive improvement in Mayfield's pocket movement and decision-making, he still has some room to grow when it comes to his footwork. He has the ability to throw from a variety of platforms, but when the pocket is clean, he will occasionally fall off or fade away unnecessarily. This has an impact on his ball placement. It's not a huge problem, but it's something he can work on in the final few games of his college career.