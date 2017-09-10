Scouting Baker Mayfield vs. Ohio State: QB rises to occasion

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield caught fire in the second half of the Sooners' impressive win at Ohio State on Saturday night. OU trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter, but Mayfield fueled a rally that resulted in a comfortable 31-16 victory. I had a chance to watch his performance, and after studying a few of his games from 2016 this summer, this was my first look at him this season. He fully embraced the big stage and played really well against a very talented Buckeyes defense.

Here are five takeaways on the senior QB, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 386 yards and 3 TDs (all TDs in the second half), coming out of the game:

  1. If you've already labeled Mayfield as a good college QB who doesn't necessarily fit in the NFL, you need to reconsider. The jury's still out on what he's going to be at the next level, but it has to be an ongoing evaluation.

I don't think he's going to be for everybody, but he only needs one team to fall in love with him. There are some offensive coaches in the NFL who'll see that Mayfield can work through progressions quickly, has a quick release, is a good athlete and looks like he has enough arm strength. You can work with that.

  1. Mayfield's quickness jumped out to me more than anything else on Saturday night. In addition to his quick release, he has quick feet. He was making quick decisions, and he was reading the entire field. He used his elusiveness to get out of trouble and threw very accurately on the move.
  1. There's still going to be some development to take place for Mayfield when he gets to the next level, but I left this game encouraged by the fact that he has a little more giddy up on his throws than I thought he had. There was a lot of pressure on him from Ohio State's front, and he made some NFL throws.

Now, he underthrew a couple deep balls. That's still an area to work through. I'm looking forward to getting a chance to see him throw live because you can never gain a full appreciation for someone's arm strength until you see him in person. He showed a little more velocity than I thought he had, but I need to go see it for myself.

  1. I wrote in the summer that Mayfield was a better version of Colt McCoy, and the same comp came up when I recently asked 5 NFL execs for their Mayfield comp. However, if last night was any indication, he's so much more explosive than McCoy, both as an athlete and a thrower. I'll be revisiting my comp for him as the season progresses.
  1. Mayfield's getting a lot of attention for something he did after the game. The OU QB planted the Sooners' flag in the middle of Ohio State field after the victory, which isn't sitting well with some folks. Mayfield apologized for his actions on Monday. I think some old-school scouts will be bothered by his decision to plant the flag. Every team wants their QB to have a steady hand and be even-keeled, but I've seen too many emotional guys have success at the next level. He was fired up, and I wouldn't dock him any points for it.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW