Scouting Baker Mayfield vs. Ohio State: QB rises to occasion

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield caught fire in the second half of the Sooners' impressive win at Ohio State on Saturday night. OU trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter, but Mayfield fueled a rally that resulted in a comfortable 31-16 victory. I had a chance to watch his performance, and after studying a few of his games from 2016 this summer, this was my first look at him this season. He fully embraced the big stage and played really well against a very talented Buckeyes defense.