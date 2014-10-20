Scout's Take: Jameis Winston is No. 1 QB prospect in college

Looking at Winston's intangibles, the majority of observers will allow his off-field behavior to cloud the traits that he displays on the field, but I will step out and say that his "football character" is outstanding when he steps onto the field. Winston is a charismatic leader who galvanizes his teammates through his actions and words, and plays with the kind of swagger that leads others to follow his lead. While most prospects would crack under the intense scrutiny and pressure that Winston has endured over the past year (most of which has been self-inflicted through his own actions), he has continued to thrive on the biggest and brightest stages when his team needed him the most. From my vantage point, Winston's resiliency, toughness and composure under those circumstances suggest that he won't wilt under the pressure of the pro game and will find a way to succeed when things inevitably go wrong as a franchise player. With quarterback guru George Whitfield, Jr. on record stating that Winston's football IQ and aptitude are on par with Andrew Luck in the classroom (Whitfield has privately trained Winston and Luck, plus a host of other top quarterbacks in the past few years), I don't have any reservations about his ability to process information on the board and put it into practice on the field.