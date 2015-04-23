Scout likens Leonard Williams to Reggie White

That Williams can play anywhere along the defensive line is definitely a draft-day plus, but the notion that a team could use him in both roles in order to set up matchups against the opposing offensive lineman least capable of handling him is praise of a much higher order. Simply projecting as a three-down starter sets Williams apart from many defensive linemen who will get an early draft call. Williams is considered a strong candidate to be the No. 2 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, presuming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take quarterback Jameis Winston at No. 1.