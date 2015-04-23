Scout likens Leonard Williams to Reggie White

Leonard Williams is considered the No. 1 player in this year's NFL draft in part due to his versatility, a rare asset for a 300-pound defensive lineman who can play effectively at either tackle or end.
And for one NFC scout, Williams' versatility invokes the name of one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history: Reggie White.
"You can put him inside, outside, wherever you want to place him," the scout told nj.com. "You could create mismatches with him, isn't that what they used to do with Reggie?"
That Williams can play anywhere along the defensive line is definitely a draft-day plus, but the notion that a team could use him in both roles in order to set up matchups against the opposing offensive lineman least capable of handling him is praise of a much higher order. Simply projecting as a three-down starter sets Williams apart from many defensive linemen who will get an early draft call. Williams is considered a strong candidate to be the No. 2 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, presuming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take quarterback Jameis Winston at No. 1.
White amassed 198 career sacks from 1985-2000, nearly all of them with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, while dominating both offensive tackles and interior linemen alike.
Added an AFC scout on Williams: "If he misses, I missed. I think he's the best player in the draft. If we were picking (No. 1) he would be our guy. I understand the quarterbacks might go first, but this guy is fool-proof. ... All I know is he's the best I've seen (on the defensive line) in a long, long time."
A poll of 19 NFL scouts by jsonline.com revealed that 10 of them rate Williams as the draft's top prospect.