Scout foresees UCLA QB Brett Hundley as 'a bust'

If the book on UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley's primary shortcomings as a passer gets any thicker, it will need a Volume Two edition.
The Bruins' fourth-year junior, who has all but announced he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft, has drawn criticism from the NFL scouting community mainly for his accuracy and his instincts as a pocket passer. Both those concerns arose again with a scout who foresees a failed career for the Bruins' star, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
"He's going to be a bust," the scout said. "He's one of those guys who seems to lock in right away. His shortcoming is accuracy."
Along with locking in on a receiver, Hundley's play from the pocket has also come under scrutiny for holding the ball too long and taking too many sacks. Hundley was sacked 10 times by Utah this season and has absorbed 123 sacks in his UCLA career. Another scout has said Hundley would be wise to return to UCLA for another year.
Hundley himself admitted two months into the season that he was allowing his play to be affected by what he thought NFL scouts wanted to see from him. Weeks later, NFL Media analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks, while recognizing Hundley's need for further development, wrote that Hundley had improved and was finishing the season in very strong fashion.
Yet for all the criticism, Hundley's size, athleticism and raw talent have made for a prolific Bruins offense that averaged 468 yards per game. He completed 259 of 368 passes for a completion rate of 70.4 percent, somewhat belying accuracy concerns, for 3,019 yards. Hundley connected on 21 touchdown passes with a career-low five interceptions. He also rushed for at least 70 yards in five of nine Pac-12 games, including a season-high 131 in a win over Arizona.
The deadline for Hundley and other college undeclassmen to declare 2015 draft eligibility is Jan. 15.