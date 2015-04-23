Scout critical of Oregon DL Arik Armstead

Armstead (6-7, 292 pounds) played several positions along the defensive line for the Ducks, and his versatility gives NFL scouts a measure of confidence that if he struggles in one role, he might flourish in another. His lack of production (2.5 sacks in 13 starts last year) has been a worrisome drumbeat of NFL scouts for months, but the assessment that he plays like a fourth-round pick is a particularly strong condemnation.