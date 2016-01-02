Scout: Christian Hackenberg to be picked by third round

Published: Jan 02, 2016 at 04:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The mystery that is Christian Hackenberg's NFL draft stock is only beginning to unravel with his announcement Saturday that he will apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft. But with plenty of both positive and negative elements in place for his scouting evaluation, an NFC scout told College Football 24/7 Saturday night that the Nittany Lions junior should be chosen by the end of the third round "at the absolute latest."

Such is the market for quarterbacks in a league that thrives on them, and can never have enough good ones.

Hackenberg threw just six interceptions in 13 games on the season, but completed just 53 percent of his passes, threw for only 16 touchdowns, and struggled to stretch the field vertically. There are significant concerns about Hackenberg's accuracy and lack of production at the college level among NFL scouts. Penn State's pass protection of Hackenberg has been a career-long struggle as well, resulting in 103 sacks over three seasons, which has had a negative effect on Hackenberg's footwork. Still, his size and physical tools for the position make him a promising prospect, but perhaps one that will need some developmental time at the pro level.

Hackenberg's next chance to improve his draft standing will come at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. And if his game film is all scouts have to go on until then, the combine can't arrive soon enough for Hackenberg.

Here are six other things we learned in college football Saturday:

2. Cardiac kids. What was shaping up to be the eighth bowl rout by 20 points or more in the last three days turned into the thriller of the bowl season Saturday night. How thrilling? How about the biggest comeback in bowl history? TCU, down 31-0 at the half to Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, walked off the field winners in triple overtime, 47-41.

3. Bowl injury blues. It's been a rough bowl season for several 2016 NFL Draft prospects, not only seniors but some talented underclassmen as well. Just a few of of the top players who suffered injuries in bowl games, some more serious than others: Notre Dame LB Jaylon Smith, Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg, Louisville LB Trevon Young, TCU WR Kolby Listenbee, Auburn LB Cassanova McKinzy, Oklahoma LB Jordan Evans and Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine, who won't be draft-eligible until 2017 or 2018.

4. Johnson finishes strong. Hackenberg wasn't the only Nittany Lions underclassman to announce intentions of entering the 2016 draft Saturday. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson did as well, and capped his college career in impressive fashion with eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in a 24-17 loss to Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

5. Another Gronk. Fullbacks don't often enter the NFL draft as underclassmen, but when that fullback's last name is Gronkowski, nobody should be surprised. ... Speaking of notable underclassmen announcing their intentions, Ohio State LB Darron Lee and Notre Dame RB C.J. Prosise did so as well.

6. Buckner notches big sack. While Oregon's loss to TCU couldn't have been more gut-wrenching, there was an individual silver lining for Ducks DL DeForest Buckner. Oregon's top draft prospect for 2016 reached double-digit sacks for the season against the Horned Frogs, dropping Bram Kohlhausen for a 7-yard loss to give him 10.5 sacks on the year.

7. Hog call. Two of Arkansas' outstanding underclassmen, RB Alex Collins and TE Hunter Henry, turned in impressive performances in what could have been the final game of their college careers in the Liberty Bowl. It was especially a validation for Collins, who entered the season with questions about his maturity but turned in the most productive season of his career while stepping into a larger role in the absence of injured star RB Jonathan Williams.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW