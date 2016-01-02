Scout: Christian Hackenberg to be picked by third round

Hackenberg threw just six interceptions in 13 games on the season, but completed just 53 percent of his passes, threw for only 16 touchdowns, and struggled to stretch the field vertically. There are significant concerns about Hackenberg's accuracy and lack of production at the college level among NFL scouts. Penn State's pass protection of Hackenberg has been a career-long struggle as well, resulting in 103 sacks over three seasons, which has had a negative effect on Hackenberg's footwork. Still, his size and physical tools for the position make him a promising prospect, but perhaps one that will need some developmental time at the pro level.