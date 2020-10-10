NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Published: Oct 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have returned to the practice field on Saturday.

"We're looking forward to having everybody back in the building today," coach Bill Belichick said ahead of practice. "We've gone several days without being able to work together as a team."

Belichick indicated that quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- two of three Patriots who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week -- would not be practicing on Saturday. Belichick didn't speculate on whether they will be available to play in Week 5.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi reports that CB Devin McCourty is also not at practice but for reasons not injury or illness related.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also addressed the media ahead of practice, which had to be moved into a bubble due to inclement weather. "We'll have an opportunity to move around a little bit today in the bubble we'll try to work with some speed tomorrow, walk through on Sunday," Vrabel said.

Vrabel revealed that rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson will be activated from the reserve/COVID list. Wilson was placed on the reserve list on Sept. 6. As for A.J. Brown, who missed the Titans' last two games, Vrabel says the wideout continues to get treatment for the bone bruise in his knee and his status for Week 5 is to be determined.

The Patriots are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night while the Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night.

Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:

  • The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran safety George Iloka from their practice squad to the active roster, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per source.
  • Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was officially activated from injured reserve, as expected. Njoku will be available to play on Sunday after fully recovering from a knee injury sustained in Week 1. The Browns also promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the active roster and signed Cameron Malveaux to their practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver Marcus Johnson have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Los Angeles Rams have activated linebacker Terrell Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad and waived defensive tackle Eric Banks﻿.

Related Content

news

Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per source.
news

Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.  
news

Week 5 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 5's official injury report and game day designations for all 11 games on Sunday.
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable vs. Panthers 

The Atlanta Falcons have listed wideout Julio Jones questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Individuals who approach officials without face coverings subject to penalty

In the aftermath of the NFL Referees Association's complaint about coaches approaching refs without face coverings on, the league reminded teams that they could be punished in the form of penalties, fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After missing practice the last two days of practice, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was a full participant on Friday.
news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to have neck surgery, miss rest of season 

﻿Tyron Smith﻿'s 2020 is done. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his star left tackle will undergo surgery on his ailing neck and miss the rest of the season.  
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will return Sunday for 49ers-Dolphins

San Francisco might soon wake up from its uncomfortable dream at quarterback. On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Jimmy Garoppolo will return Sunday against the Dolphins.
news

Jets sent home from team facility after player received presumed positive COVID-19 test

The Jets are the latest NFL team to have their practice schedule disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jets players and personnel were sent home from the team facility Friday after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers DT Vita Vea suffered broken leg, out for season

Vita Vea let out an audible groan as he went to the ground helping drag down David Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Replays showed why, as the defensive tackle's ankle got crushed into the turf late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears.
news

Khalil Mack, Bears' D smelled 'blood in the water' vs. Brady's Buccaneers

Defenses have predictably struggled to slow the onslaught of offenses to start the 2020 season. The Bears, however, are one of the few units that have been a force thus far. Thursday, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ & Co. proved why, pestering ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL