Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have returned to the practice field on Saturday.

"We're looking forward to having everybody back in the building today," coach Bill Belichick said ahead of practice. "We've gone several days without being able to work together as a team."

Belichick indicated that quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- two of three Patriots who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week -- would not be practicing on Saturday. Belichick didn't speculate on whether they will be available to play in Week 5.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi reports that CB Devin McCourty is also not at practice but for reasons not injury or illness related.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also addressed the media ahead of practice, which had to be moved into a bubble due to inclement weather. "We'll have an opportunity to move around a little bit today in the bubble we'll try to work with some speed tomorrow, walk through on Sunday," Vrabel said.

Vrabel revealed that rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson will be activated from the reserve/COVID list. Wilson was placed on the reserve list on Sept. 6. As for A.J. Brown, who missed the Titans' last two games, Vrabel says the wideout continues to get treatment for the bone bruise in his knee and his status for Week 5 is to be determined.

The Patriots are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night while the Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night.

Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday: