Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have returned to the practice field on Saturday.
"We're looking forward to having everybody back in the building today," coach Bill Belichick said ahead of practice. "We've gone several days without being able to work together as a team."
Belichick indicated that quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- two of three Patriots who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week -- would not be practicing on Saturday. Belichick didn't speculate on whether they will be available to play in Week 5.
NFL Network's Michael Giardi reports that CB Devin McCourty is also not at practice but for reasons not injury or illness related.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel also addressed the media ahead of practice, which had to be moved into a bubble due to inclement weather. "We'll have an opportunity to move around a little bit today in the bubble we'll try to work with some speed tomorrow, walk through on Sunday," Vrabel said.
Vrabel revealed that rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson will be activated from the reserve/COVID list. Wilson was placed on the reserve list on Sept. 6. As for A.J. Brown, who missed the Titans' last two games, Vrabel says the wideout continues to get treatment for the bone bruise in his knee and his status for Week 5 is to be determined.
The Patriots are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night while the Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night.
Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:
- The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran safety George Iloka from their practice squad to the active roster, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per source.
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was officially activated from injured reserve, as expected. Njoku will be available to play on Sunday after fully recovering from a knee injury sustained in Week 1. The Browns also promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the active roster and signed Cameron Malveaux to their practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver Marcus Johnson have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Rams have activated linebacker Terrell Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad and waived defensive tackle Eric Banks.