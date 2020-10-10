NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Jets activate RB Le'Veon Bell off injured reserve

Published: Oct 10, 2020 at 04:46 PM
For the first time since Week 1, the Jets backfield will deploy its workhorse on game day.

New York activated running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ off injured reserve on Saturday. He was placed on the list on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury.

Bell sustained the injury in the first half of the team's 27-17 season-opening loss to the Bills. He toted the rock just six times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards before exiting for good in the third quarter.

The 28-year-old has been dealing with hamstring issues dating back to training camp. The ailment sparked a well-documented dispute with coach Adam Gase over his decision to pull Bell, who was dealing with a tight hamstring, out of a practice during the last week of August as a precaution.

A couple days after Bell took to Twitter to assure the general public that nothing was wrong, Gase told reporters that he and his RB1 had a "good talk" and that the two were on good terms.

Fast forward to Week 5 and a date against the Cardinals awaits the returning Bell. With ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ starting in place of the injured ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, Bell's presence will be even more valuable in the Jets' quest for their first win of the season.

His return also means veteran back ﻿Frank Gore﻿ will now move back down the depth chart to a backup role after he started the last three games. Gore compiled 49 carries for 150 yards, and two catches for 11 yards in those contests.

