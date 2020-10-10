NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

Published: Oct 10, 2020 at 08:52 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots returned negative COVID-19 results in Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per source.

Both teams plan to reopen their facilities on Saturday, Pelissero added.

The news is especially big for the Titans, who have had their Week 4 game rescheduled for a later date and their facilities closed since Sept. 29 after well over a dozen positives within the organization. Their most recent positive was discovered on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Patriots, who's Week 4 game was pushed to Monday night, have had three players test positive total with star corner Stephon Gilmore being the most recent on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced the team will practice Saturday.

"We're looking forward to having everybody back in the building today," said Belichick, who mentioned Gilmore and Newton would not be practicing. "We've gone several days without being able to work together as a team"

With both teams producing negative test results on consecutive days, the plan to play Week 5 as currently scheduled moves forward, but there are still tests to be had through the weekend.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Titans' Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved to Tuesday night. The Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game was moved from Sunday to Monday night at 5 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.  
news

Week 5 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 5's official injury report and game day designations for all 11 games on Sunday.
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable vs. Panthers 

The Atlanta Falcons have listed wideout Julio Jones questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Individuals who approach officials without face coverings subject to penalty

In the aftermath of the NFL Referees Association's complaint about coaches approaching refs without face coverings on, the league reminded teams that they could be punished in the form of penalties, fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After missing practice the last two days of practice, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was a full participant on Friday.
news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to have neck surgery, miss rest of season 

﻿Tyron Smith﻿'s 2020 is done. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his star left tackle will undergo surgery on his ailing neck and miss the rest of the season.  
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will return Sunday for 49ers-Dolphins

San Francisco might soon wake up from its uncomfortable dream at quarterback. On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Jimmy Garoppolo will return Sunday against the Dolphins.
news

Jets sent home from team facility after player received presumed positive COVID-19 test

The Jets are the latest NFL team to have their practice schedule disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jets players and personnel were sent home from the team facility Friday after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers DT Vita Vea suffered broken leg, out for season

Vita Vea let out an audible groan as he went to the ground helping drag down David Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Replays showed why, as the defensive tackle's ankle got crushed into the turf late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears.
news

Khalil Mack, Bears' D smelled 'blood in the water' vs. Brady's Buccaneers

Defenses have predictably struggled to slow the onslaught of offenses to start the 2020 season. The Bears, however, are one of the few units that have been a force thus far. Thursday, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ & Co. proved why, pestering ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers.
news

Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Titans and Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, Tom Pelissero reports. It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL