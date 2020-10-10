Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The news is especially big for the Titans, who have had their Week 4 game rescheduled for a later date and their facilities closed since Sept. 29 after well over a dozen positives within the organization. Their most recent positive was discovered on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Patriots, who's Week 4 game was pushed to Monday night, have had three players test positive total with star corner Stephon Gilmore being the most recent on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced the team will practice Saturday.

"We're looking forward to having everybody back in the building today," said Belichick, who mentioned Gilmore and Newton would not be practicing. "We've gone several days without being able to work together as a team"

With both teams producing negative test results on consecutive days, the plan to play Week 5 as currently scheduled moves forward, but there are still tests to be had through the weekend.