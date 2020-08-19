Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Bashaud Breeland's anticipated suspension has become official.
The Chiefs cornerback has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges, including marijuana possession, and was already facing a four-game suspension for a separate violation of league rules, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Four months after his most recent off-field transgression, Breeland's punishment was finalized with Wednesday's news.
Breeland took to Instagram to apologize for his actions:
"As previously announced by the League, I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters," Breeland wrote on Instagram. "I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title. Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and Let's Go Chiefs!"
Breeland enjoyed success in his first season in Kansas City, recording 48 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 16 regular-season contests. His most memorable play as a Chief came on the biggest stage when he intercepted 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during Kansas City's 31-20 win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
The six-year veteran will be available to return to action for Kansas City's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.