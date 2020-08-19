Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violation of substance-abuse policy

View this post on Instagram

As previously announced by the League, I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters. I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title. Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and Let's Go Chiefs! #chiefs #chiefskingdom #17familia #swilyfe🤘🏾 #new17 #bounceback