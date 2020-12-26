Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16 of 2020 season

The Philadelphia Eagles are clinging to faint playoff hopes, but some help is on the way for their offense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Eagles are activating DeSean Jackson﻿, and he will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game.

Jackson has not played since Oct. 22 when he suffered a suffered a non-displaced fracture in his ankle during a win over the Giants and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Jackson has only played in four games this season and had 13 catches for 155 yards.

Jackson missed time early this season due to a hamstring injury.

