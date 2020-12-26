Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16 of 2020 season

Published: Dec 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Philadelphia Eagles are clinging to faint playoff hopes, but some help is on the way for their offense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Eagles are activating DeSean Jackson﻿, and he will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game.

Jackson has not played since Oct. 22 when he suffered a suffered a non-displaced fracture in his ankle during a win over the Giants and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Jackson has only played in four games this season and had 13 catches for 155 yards.

Jackson missed time early this season due to a hamstring injury.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking this Saturday:

  • Revenge is afoot in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will start quarterback ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
  • Daniel Jones is expected to be back on the field for the Giants this Sunday against the Ravens. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Pelissero report Jones is expected to start after being listed as questionable due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) to start vs. Ravens

The New York Giants will have their QB1 for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Ravens. Daniel Jones will get the start against Baltimore
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer: 'This is a bad defense, worst one I've ever had'

Mike Zimmer knows good defense. He's been coaching it in the NFL for the past 27 years. His latest, however, is the primary reason Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention Friday night with a 52-33 loss to the Saints.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara ties NFL record with 6 rushing TDs

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week. The Saints star gave his team an even bigger present, tying an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Vikings on Christmas Day.
news

Saints wrap up fourth NFC South title in a row

On the strength of the Saints' 52-33 Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, New Orleans clinched its fourth consecutive division title.

news

What we learned from Saints' win over Vikings on Friday

Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns to lead the Saints past the Vikings, looking phenomenal throughout as New Orleans clinched its fourth-straight NFC South title.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees becomes first NFL player to pass for 80,000 yards

On Christmas Friday, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the first player in NFL history to pass for 80,000 yards. 
news

Injury report for Week 16 slate of NFL action

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend, which includes three games on Saturday.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) out vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) is out for Sunday's Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced. 
news

Friday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for Friday's Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints game.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wideout Allen Robinson are both listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Jaguars. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW