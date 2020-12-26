Jaguars QB Mike Glennon back in starting lineup for game vs. Bears 

After briefly turning back to Minshew Mania, the Jaguars have made yet another change at QB.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Mike Glennon is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bears, setting up a revenge game of sorts for Week 16.

Glennon, who started four games and went 1-3 during his lone season in Chicago in 2017, will start again under center after being benched in favor of Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the Week 14 loss to the Titans.

Minshew started against the Ravens in Week 15 and went 22 of 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 loss.

Glennon and rookie Jake Luton were called upon to fill in for Minshew after the incumbent starter was sidelined with a thumb injury following Week 7. Luton went 0-3 coming out of the Week 8 bye and proceeded to hand the reins to Glennon in Week 12. He also went 0-3.