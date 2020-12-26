Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon back in starting lineup for game vs. Bears 

Published: Dec 26, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After briefly turning back to Minshew Mania, the Jaguars have made yet another change at QB.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Mike Glennon is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bears, setting up a revenge game of sorts for Week 16.

Glennon, who started four games and went 1-3 during his lone season in Chicago in 2017, will start again under center after being benched in favor of Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the Week 14 loss to the Titans.

Minshew started against the Ravens in Week 15 and went 22 of 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 loss.

Glennon and rookie Jake Luton were called upon to fill in for Minshew after the incumbent starter was sidelined with a thumb injury following Week 7. Luton went 0-3 coming out of the Week 8 bye and proceeded to hand the reins to Glennon in Week 12. He also went 0-3.

Jacksonville (1-13) is currently the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Jets (1-13) toppled the Rams last week. Losses to the Bears and Colts in their last two games would strengthen the Jags' standing for the selection.

Related Content

news

Browns' flight to New Jersey delayed following positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that the team's facility has been closed and their flight to New Jersey has been delayed following a positive player test for COVID-19.
news

Tom Brady sets Buccaneers franchise record with 34th TD pass of 2020 season

Tom Brady is now in the Buccaneers history books. The veteran quarterback set a Tampa Bay record for TD passes in a single season Saturday vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) exits early vs. Bucs

Stafford ﻿is questionable to return against the Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, the Lions announced.
news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for all three Saturday Week 16 NFL games.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16 of 2020 season

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the Eagles are activating ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿, and he will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game.  
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) to start vs. Ravens

The New York Giants will have their QB1 for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Ravens. Daniel Jones will get the start against Baltimore
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer: 'This is a bad defense, worst one I've ever had'

Mike Zimmer knows good defense. He's been coaching it in the NFL for the past 27 years. His latest, however, is the primary reason Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention Friday night with a 52-33 loss to the Saints.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara ties NFL record with 6 rushing TDs

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this week. The Saints star gave his team an even bigger present, tying an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Vikings on Christmas Day.
news

Saints wrap up fourth NFC South title in a row

On the strength of the Saints' 52-33 Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, New Orleans clinched its fourth consecutive division title.

news

What we learned from Saints' win over Vikings on Friday

Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns to lead the Saints past the Vikings, looking phenomenal throughout as New Orleans clinched its fourth-straight NFC South title.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees becomes first NFL player to pass for 80,000 yards

On Christmas Friday, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the first player in NFL history to pass for 80,000 yards. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW