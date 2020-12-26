Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) ruled out vs. Bucs

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will not return to Saturday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

The injury occurred on third-and-3 during Detroit's first drive. Facing pressure from Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, Stafford managed to complete a short pass to Danny Amendola before appearing to twist his ankle.

Stafford hobbled to the sidelines and then the locker room shortly thereafter. He was initially deemed questionable prior to Detroit's halftime announcement.