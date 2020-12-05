Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is on track to play on Monday night.

The team announced Saturday that Tuitt was activated from the reserve/COVID list, which makes him able to practice and eligible to play Monday night vs. the Washington Football Team.

Tuitt was placed on the reserve/COVID list last Friday amid a tumultuous week where both the Steelers and Ravens dealt with several COVID-19 issues, which led to their Week 12 matchup being played on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuitt was forced to miss Wednesday's game but Saturday's activation makes way for a quick return. Tuitt has started every other game this year for the Steelers, compiling seven sacks and two forced fumbles in ten games.

As for the official game designations for Monday night, cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) is listed as doubtful while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (NIR/knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip) are listed as questionable.