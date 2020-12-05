Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is on track to play on Monday night.
The team announced Saturday that Tuitt was activated from the reserve/COVID list, which makes him able to practice and eligible to play Monday night vs. the Washington Football Team.
Tuitt was placed on the reserve/COVID list last Friday amid a tumultuous week where both the Steelers and Ravens dealt with several COVID-19 issues, which led to their Week 12 matchup being played on Wednesday afternoon.
Tuitt was forced to miss Wednesday's game but Saturday's activation makes way for a quick return. Tuitt has started every other game this year for the Steelers, compiling seven sacks and two forced fumbles in ten games.
As for the official game designations for Monday night, cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) is listed as doubtful while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (NIR/knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip) are listed as questionable.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Saturday:
- Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) and tackle Morgan Moses (groin) are officially questionable for Monday vs. the Steelers.
- The Buffalo Bills have no players listed on its final injury report for Monday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, which is set to played in Glendale, Arizona.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward have been activated from the reserve/COVID list.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (illness) and defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) have been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Bears. The team officially released wide receiver Marvin Hall on Saturday, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported. The Lions also released tight end Isaac Nauta, activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from injured reserve, signed defensive tackle Frank Herron to the active roster and elevated safety Bobby Price from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Jordan Howard and defensive tackle Raequan Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Cornerback Darius Slay was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness in his tussle with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tony Brown was placed on the reserve/injured list and wide receiver Stanley Morgan was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in a correlating move.
- Indianapolis Colts tight end Noah Togiai on inured reserve and elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad while newly acquired safety Tedric Thompson was activated from the exempt list. Thompson has since been ruled out by the team for Sunday's game vs. the Titans.
- Chicago Bears linebacker James Vaughters (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. the Lions.
- Carolina Panthers rookie safety Jeremy Chinn was fined $5,606 for dunking the ball over the crossbar following one of his two touchdowns in last week's loss to the Vikings, Pelissero reports.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer in last week's win over Tampa Bay, Pelissero reports.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. the Jaguars. The team also announced they have elevated tight end Brandon Dillon and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad to the active roster.