Broncos DC Ed Donatell at home recovering after hospitalization due to COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1, is at home recovering after he was hospitalized last week with COVID-19-related symptoms, the team announced Wednesday.

Donatell, 63, is feeling better and has begun light physical activity and has taken part in team virtual meetings, according to the team.

Donatell tested positive ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and has been unable to coach among Vic Fangio's staff since.

In his second season as the Broncos defensive coordinator, Donatell previously held the same position with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.