Denver Broncos DC Ed Donatell tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach Sunday

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and will not be coaching Sunday vs. the Chargers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per a source.
Week 8 is set to play on as scheduled, however, after Saturday's round of league-wide COVID-19 testing produced no positive cases among players, according to Pelissero.
The news comes after a week that saw four teams receive positive results, which prompted the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Broncos to enter intensive COVID-19 protocols designed to prevent an outbreak.
Several players were placed on the reserve/COVID list this week including Vikings linebacker Todd Davis, Broncos guard Graham Glasgow, Giants guard Will Hernandez and Chargers offensive lineman Ryan Groy. All players placed on the reserve/COVID list will not play in Week 8.