Around the NFL

Ravens activate Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, Jihad Ward off reserve/COVID list

Published: Dec 05, 2020 at 01:51 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

On the heels of a short-handed week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Baltimore Ravens are getting key players back for Tuesday night's game versus the Cowboys.

Running back Mark Ingram and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

All three players missed Week 12's divisional loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was rescheduled multiple times and finally played on Wednesday afternoon due to the outbreak. The issues also led to the rescheduling of their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys from Thursday to Tuesday.

Ravens President and CEO Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday regarding the team's recent outbreak and revealed that they had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 within the facility.

Ingram has had a down year thanks to multiple injuries, limiting the RB to 232 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Campbell, who was acquired via trade this offseason, hasn't played since suffering a calf injury in Week 9 and has also been limited to eight games this season.

Ward hasn't played since Week 6 due to injury and his return will add depth to the defensive line.

Currently, the Ravens have 10 players remaining on the reserve/COVID list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Related Content

news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Steelers defensive end ﻿Stephon Tuitt﻿ is on track to play on Monday night after being activated from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday.
news

Veteran running back LeGarrette Blount announces retirement from NFL

LeGarrette Blount, a three-time Super Bowl champion and veteran running back of nine seasons, announced his retirement from football on Instagram Saturday morning. 
news

Veteran K Stephen Hauschka announces retirement after 13 seasons

﻿Stephen Hauschka﻿ is calling it a career. The 35-year-old kicker announced via Instagram he is retiring after 13 professional seasons. He last played for the Jaguars earlier this season.
news

Week 13 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 13.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal -- previews each of the upcoming games in Week 13 in Around the NFL Podcast fashion by drafting games. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley questionable for Week 13 vs. Saints

Atlanta's rematch with New Orleans might not include some important participants. Receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ (hamstring) and running back ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ (knee) are questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Saints.
news

Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable for Dolphins vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins officially listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals with a thumb injury.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) will not play vs. Jets

Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced running back Josh Jacobs will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets. He's dealing with an ankle injury.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Receiver Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable for the Bears' Week 13 meeting with the Detroit Lions. The listing was a surprise, as Robinson hadn't appeared on the injury report until Friday. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Seahawks

The Giants officially listed quarterback Daniel Jones as doubtful against the Seahawks. Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury.
news

NFL prohibits in-person meetings following game day in latest protocol update

As we enter the final five weeks of the NFL's regular season, the league is making a few late-game adjustments. The league announced a new round of COVID-19 safety protocol updates, chief among them a change to how the week will begin for every NFL club.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL