Ravens activate Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, Jihad Ward off reserve/COVID list

On the heels of a short-handed week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Baltimore Ravens are getting key players back for Tuesday night's game versus the Cowboys.
Running back Mark Ingram and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.
All three players missed Week 12's divisional loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was rescheduled multiple times and finally played on Wednesday afternoon due to the outbreak. The issues also led to the rescheduling of their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys from Thursday to Tuesday.
Ravens President and CEO Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday regarding the team's recent outbreak and revealed that they had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 within the facility.
Ingram has had a down year thanks to multiple injuries, limiting the RB to 232 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
Campbell, who was acquired via trade this offseason, hasn't played since suffering a calf injury in Week 9 and has also been limited to eight games this season.
Ward hasn't played since Week 6 due to injury and his return will add depth to the defensive line.
Currently, the Ravens have 10 players remaining on the reserve/COVID list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.