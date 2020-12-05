Ravens activate Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, Jihad Ward off reserve/COVID list

On the heels of a short-handed week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Baltimore Ravens are getting key players back for Tuesday night's game versus the Cowboys.

All three players missed Week 12's divisional loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was rescheduled multiple times and finally played on Wednesday afternoon due to the outbreak. The issues also led to the rescheduling of their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys from Thursday to Tuesday.