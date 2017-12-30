Saquon Barkley's the best RB prospect since Adrian Peterson

Character: One of the non-physical aspects of Barkley's game that might put him at another level is his character. Penn State coach James Franklin raved about Barkley when he visited the Move The Sticks Podcast earlier this season. I was a little bit surprised Barkley played from start to finish on Saturday. After his 92-yard TD run in the second quarter, I thought he might be done for the day, but he stayed in the game. That showed a measure of his competitiveness.