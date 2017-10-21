Saquon Barkley rushes for 108 yards in win over Michigan

Barkley made a big play early and a big play late to bookend the performance, opening the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown run on his first carry, Penn State's second of the game. He took a direct snap and cut left to score untouched for an early 7-0 PSU lead. Barkley later put the score out of reach with a juggling 42-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. He lined up in the slot on the play, drew a linebacker in coverage, and blew past linebacker Mike McCray to get open deep. Trace McSorley's pass was perfectly placed, and Barkley nearly dropped it at the 10 before gathering it in as he crossed the goal line. He became the first rusher in school history to amass 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, and has the most career TDs (42).