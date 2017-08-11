Sammy Watkins, Jordan Matthews fantasy fallout

While this is excellent news for the Rams as a whole and Jared Goff's future (you've got weapons now, kid, time to perform), it's really terrible news for the fantasy prospects of this entire bunch. Watkins went from having breakout potential to now being a massive risk by putting his suspect injury history into the Rams suspect offense. Woods had late-round appeal as a potential target hog, but with Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Tavon Austin all in the mix, his piece of the passing game pie just shrunk significantly. Plus, their fantasy outlooks are tied to the right arm of a quarterback who last year completed just 54.6 percent of his passes for 4.26 adjusted yards per attempt and a touchdown rate of 2.4 percent. I have faith in McVay to invoke some offensive wizardry at times, but right now, it's hard to believe in any sort of magical season for Woods or Watkins in Los Angeles ... unless they make frequent trips to Disneyland