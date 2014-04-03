Sammy Watkins: 'I have some freakish talents'

Clemson's Sammy Watkins is universally acclaimed as the best wide receiver in the draft, and he appears to agree with that sentiment.
"I have some freakish talents and ability to make plays," he told KGMZ-FM in San Francisco on Tuesday. "I can jump, run catch, make somebody miss. That's my game."
Watkins also said, "I understand football and the preparation, so for me, it's getting in with the team I'm with and learn that playbook. ... I think after the first few games, I'll be definitely fine."
Watkins (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) is the No. 2 player on NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects. He seemingly is in play to go as high as No. 2 in the draft, and it seems a certainty that he will be a top-10 selection.
He has said he likes the idea of playing with Detroit's Calvin Johnson, but the Lions pick 10th and Watkins should be off the board by then.
He seemingly would fit in quite well with St. Louis, which picks second and could use another weapon for Sam Bradford; Jacksonville, which picks third and needs a No. 1 receiver; Cleveland, which picks fourth and could team him with Josh Gordon and tight end Jordan Cameron for a potentially dominant trio; Oakland, which picks fifth and needs a go-to receiver; and Tampa Bay, which picks seventh and could use a deep threat.
Watkins has posted Instagram shots of him in Browns, Bucs, Lions, Raiders and Rams uniforms. He also has posted an Instagram saying, "Sammy Watkins will NOT be the latest Top 10 WR bust." Numerous wide receivers picked in the top 10 have been busts recently.
