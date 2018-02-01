Sam Darnold: Would be amazing to be mentored by Eli

Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, and Wyoming's Josh Allen are among the top quarterback prospects in the draft, but if the Giants are looking for a first-round quarterback, they might not get their choice of the field. The Cleveland Browns, as quarterback-needy as ever, hold the No. 1 pick and the No. 4 pick as well. Darnold said he'd welcome working with Manning again if the Giants take him.