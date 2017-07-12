Sam Darnold, Josh Allen lead top CFB QBs to watch in 2017

Darnold will enter the 2017 college football season as the top quarterback thanks to his size, mobility and natural accuracy. Darnold is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and that doesn't seem like much of a stretch. While he has the size to stand tall in the pocket and take the punishing hits he will see at the next level, he was only sacked six times last season thanks in part to his pocket awareness and ability to get rid of the ball on time. Darnold has a windup in his release that is one of the first things that people ding him for, but his release quickness and velocity are good enough to mitigate the effects of the windup. Darnold has only one year of starting experience and he still has room for improvement with his intermediate touch and his willingness to stare down his targets a little too long. Ultimately, what will get evaluators the most excited about Darnold is that his intangibles and poise already look like those of an NFL quarterback.