Saints see improvement in Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

"They wanted to see me throw the dig routes, go-routes, the post, things that their offense hinges on. Also some quick-game stuff -- how fast can I get the ball out, and how does it come out if my feet aren't set exactly where they need to be," Mahomes said. "I've tried to learn something with each workout and apply it to the next. I went to a Texas Tech spring practice this week, and I was watching it how an NFL quarterback sees it, instead of like a college offense."