Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

Miller is expected to share carries with Tony Jones Jr. on Sunday in Green Bay.

At 6-foot, 220 pounds, Miller brings a punishing running ability to the Saints backfield with surprising agility on the second level for a back of his size. The strength to carry defenders for extra yardage will be welcome in New Orleans.

"I just want to see that violence that I know that he has, that he runs with," quarterback Derek Carr said. "I just can't wait to see him put that on full display.

"When you're a rookie running back people are coming to find you, so hopefully, he tries to go find them. And keep that mindset, keep that confidence. Hopefully if he's out there, and he gets to play, that's what I would be looking forward to. To see what he does on a game day -- not just a preseason game, but a real regular season game -- will be real interesting to watch."

Pass protection will be critical if Miller is to quickly see his role increase in his first start and beyond.

The backfield has struggled to find traction in the first two games of Kamara's suspension. The Saints have not had a running back rush for 50-plus yards in a game in 2023 -- QB/TE/do-it-all Taysom Hill led the way with 75 rush yards on nine carries in Week 2.