Safest picks by round in 2017 fantasy football drafts

Round 3: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots - Alright, first things first. Tom Brady is the GOAT (so I've heard). So he's a safe pick for that reason, obviously. I understand the strategy of waiting to draft a quarterback and personally employ it often. But there are situations where it makes sense to target Brady here, and if you do land him there is absolutely no reason to worry. Don't look at his 2016 season totals, because they're skewed by the four games he missed to start the year with a suspension. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 12 games last year which put him on pace for 37 in 16 games, that would have been his highest total since 2011 (39). Now factor in that LeGarrette Blount is out, meaning potentially more pass attempts near the end zone. Toss in a healthy Rob Gronkowski, an added speedster in Brandin Cooks and the return of Julian Edelman and a slew of other talented receivers and receiving backs, and Brady is poised for greatness once again. Just to pad the stats a bit, per NextGenStats, Brady ranked in the top five among quarterbacks last year in passer rating on deep passes (an attempt of 20-plus air yards). On throws of that nature, Brady went 18-for-47 with a six-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 116.8 passer rating. You can see how the addition of a guy like Brandin Cooks would be beneficial to Brady's fantasy outlook. Did I mention he's the GOAT?