Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett must overcome early stumble after forging strong relationship

Hackett, who played a key role in helping Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs as the offensive coordinator with the Packers over the past three seasons, has a plan for helping Wilson play within the scheme. But the first-year head coach also knows things do not always go as designed in football. And he indicated he wants Wilson to create and extend in those moments, when Wilson can make what the quarterback called in our conversation "game-altering plays."

Which is part of what made Hackett's decision to send his field-goal unit out on fourth down in the closing minute of their first game together such a head-scratcher.

The scenario, with Denver facing a do-or-die juncture that could have yielded a dramatic victory in Wilson's return to his old home stadium, seemed like exactly the opportunity to let Wilson go to work.

"There are those magical plays," Wilson said in our conversation before the season began. "The thing about magic is, it's not magic if you use it all the time. It's a certain gift, and you got to be able to use it certain places."

We didn't get a chance to see that magic Monday night. Kicker Brandon McManus missed the 64-yard try, and the Wilson-Hackett era began with an 0-1 record.

The two have said all the right things publicly since then. And that's what you would expect. Hackett has said in hindsight, he should have gone for it and put the ball in Wilson's hands. Wilson has, on multiple occasions this week, backed Hackett and his decision-making.

"I thought the game felt like we had been there a million times before," Wilson said Wednesday. "I thought he called the game so well in my ear [and] me and him were just communicating really well on the sidelines. I think -- I have a ton of confidence in him."

The box score suggested Hackett and Wilson are clicking schematically. Wilson put up 340 passing yards, the third-most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1. Notably, Wilson only topped 300 yards once last season.

Like Peyton Manning, Wilson wants to secure his second career Super Bowl win in Denver. Like John Elway, he wants to win multiple titles with the Broncos. The 33-year-old also believes Hackett is the coach that will help him play 10 more years in the NFL.