Roundup: WR Kenny Britt to visit Redskins Monday

Published: Apr 01, 2019 at 12:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Receiver Kenny Britt will attempt to restart his nomadic NFL career.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Britt is headed to visit the Washington Redskins today, per a source informed of the situation.

The 30-year-old sat out the 2018 season after being cut by the New England Patriots during training camp while dealing with a hamstring injury. Britt worked out with the Pats in September but didn't sign with the club.

The best year of Britt's career came in 2016 with the L.A. Rams, when the 6-foot-3 wideout generated 1,002 yards on 68 catches with 5 TDs. That season earned him a handsome four-year contract from the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Britt, however, made it just nine games into that deal before being cut. He landed with the Patriots for three games to close out the regular season.

Britt's career 2016 campaign in L.A. came with Case Keenum playing the majority of snaps under center. Keenum is now a member of the Washington Redskins and will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting gig. You can see the dots connecting.

Familiarity between the QB and WR is a bonus. The Redskins also desperately need depth at the wideout position behind Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and rising slot receiver Trey Quinn. Britt is likely just a flier at this stage of his wandering 10-year career, but if healthy could provide a veteran presence to a receiver corps in need.

Other free-agent visits news monitoring on Monday:

  1. Veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the plans.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed free-agent running back Alfred Blue, who spent the previous five seasons with the Texans.
  1. The Bears announced they have re-signed linebacker Aaron Lynch to a one-year deal. Lynch played for Chicago last year after four seasons with the 49ers.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals hosted free-agent cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Tramaine Brock on Monday, Rapoport reported. The Cardinals ended up signing Brock after the visit, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
  1. The New York Jets hosted offensive tackle Andre Smith, per Rapoport.
  1. The New England Patriots signed offensive tackle Cedrick Lang.
  1. The Raiders are working out former Colts running backRobert Turbin on Thursday, per Rapoport.
