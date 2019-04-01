Roundup: WR Kenny Britt to visit Redskins Monday

The best year of Britt's career came in 2016 with the L.A. Rams, when the 6-foot-3 wideout generated 1,002 yards on 68 catches with 5 TDs. That season earned him a handsome four-year contract from the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Britt, however, made it just nine games into that deal before being cut. He landed with the Patriots for three games to close out the regular season.