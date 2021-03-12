Around the NFL

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Published: Mar 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Houston is adding another veteran on a short-term deal, and this time it's coming to the unit for which the Texans need the most help.

The Texans are signing linebacker ﻿Christian Kirksey﻿ to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Kirksey went from a key part of Cleveland's defense in his first three seasons to a player who had developed a reputation for unfortunate injuries. He left the Browns for the Packers in 2020, appearing in 11 games and his first two postseason contests of his career, but departed Green Bay as a cap casualty after the season.

The 28-year-old Kirksey joins a Houston defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed per game in 2020, serving as a sieve that ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was constantly forced to attempt to counter with his own heroics. Kirksey should at the very least provide experience, and perhaps improved performance, provided he can remain available.

Houston, as reported Thursday, is also bringing in veteran running back ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ on a one-year deal. The contract is for $2.5 million with a $500,000 signing bonus, Pelissero reported Friday. There is a $1.5 million base salary and a $500,000 per-game roster bonus with $500,000 in incentives tied to total yards for a max of $3 million.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Friday:

  • The New England Patriots are re-signing quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported. New England is also extending special teamer Justin Bethel﻿. Bethel's new deal, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, is for three years and $6 million and includes $2.75 million guaranteed and some Pro Bowl incentives.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with quarterback Tom Brady on a one-year extension, Rapoport reported. Tampa also made official the multi-year contract extension of linebacker Lavonte David﻿, which was initially reported on Tuesday. The Bucs are also re-signing linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs have been in discussions about bringing back offensive tackle Mike Remmers﻿, Rapoport reported.
  • The New Orleans Saints restructured receiver Michael Thomas' contract creating $8.7 million in salary-cap space, per Rapoport.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders restructured the contracts of linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski (freeing up $2.7 million) and linebacker Cory Littleton ($4.4 million), per Rapoport.
  • The Baltimore Ravens restructured cornerback Marcus Peters﻿' contract, freeing up $3.5 million in cap space, per Rapoport.
  • The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back cornerback Robert Alford on a one-year deal, Rapoport reported. The longtime former Falcons player was released by the Cards on Wednesday, but is making a quick turnaround back to the desert. Alford's missed the last two seasons due to injuries.
  • The Buffalo Bills, as announced Thursday, re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract. The deal has a base value of $41.5 million over four seasons with $21.5 over the first two years of the deal, most of it fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Milano can also earn $500,00 through playtime incentives and $325,000 each season if he makes the Pro Bowl, Pelissero added.
  • The Miami Dolphins are signing punter ﻿Michael Palardy﻿ to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported.

