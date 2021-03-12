Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston is adding another veteran on a short-term deal, and this time it's coming to the unit for which the Texans need the most help.

The Texans are signing linebacker ﻿Christian Kirksey﻿ to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Kirksey went from a key part of Cleveland's defense in his first three seasons to a player who had developed a reputation for unfortunate injuries. He left the Browns for the Packers in 2020, appearing in 11 games and his first two postseason contests of his career, but departed Green Bay as a cap casualty after the season.

The 28-year-old Kirksey joins a Houston defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed per game in 2020, serving as a sieve that ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was constantly forced to attempt to counter with his own heroics. Kirksey should at the very least provide experience, and perhaps improved performance, provided he can remain available.