Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens.

Williams arrived in Buffalo via a one-year deal signed in April 2020 and proved to be a worthy investment, starting in all 16 regular-season games and three playoff contests for the Bills. He posted his best professional season in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, earning an offensive grade of 79.2, including a pass-blocking grade over 80. Both marks were the best of his six-year career, and his offensive grade landed him as the 21st-ranked tackle in the entire league.

The Bills are keeping a blocker who would have fetched significant money on the open market. Williams was the No. 25 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 list at the time of his signing.