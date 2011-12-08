Roundup: NFL fines Texans' Smith $15K for illegal hit on Ryan

The NFL fined Texans defensive end Antonio Smith $15,000 for an illegal hit on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.
Smith drew a penalty for hitting Ryan in the head. According to the Chronicle report, Smith will appeal the fine.
Other NFL fines reported Thursday:
» Dallas Cowboys fullback Shaun Chapas was fined $20,000 for a blindside hit on Arizona Cardinals linebacker Reggie Walker during a punt return, according to the team's official website. Chapas, who's expected to appeal the fine, wasn't penalized on the play.
» Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson told WXYT-AM he was fined $7,500 for a facemask penalty against the New Orleans Saints, per The Detroit News.