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Roundup: NFL fines Texans' Smith $15K for illegal hit on Ryan

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 11:57 AM

The NFL fined Texans defensive end Antonio Smith $15,000 for an illegal hit on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Smith drew a penalty for hitting Ryan in the head. According to the Chronicle report, Smith will appeal the fine.

Other NFL fines reported Thursday:

» Dallas Cowboys fullback Shaun Chapas was fined $20,000 for a blindside hit on Arizona Cardinals linebacker Reggie Walker during a punt return, according to the team's official website. Chapas, who's expected to appeal the fine, wasn't penalized on the play.

» Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson told WXYT-AM he was fined $7,500 for a facemask penalty against the New Orleans Saints, per The Detroit News.

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