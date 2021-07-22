Around the NFL

Roundup: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 04:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Giants are opening training camp without their top rookie.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney﻿, the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via the league's transactions wire. It makes Toney among the first known player positives of the 2021 season, Pelissero added.

The move comes just one day after New York's rookies reported. Toney is following league protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely, per the team. Toney was the fourth wideout to come off the board this past April following an All-SEC first-team campaign with Florida in 2020.

The first-round investment was buttressed by offseason additions of Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph ahead of what figures to be a make-or-break season for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Rudolph and running back Saquon Barkley were also placed on the PUP list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL last September, said earlier in the week he didn't know when he'd be able to practice.

The Giants also announced they have signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters﻿.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Thursday:

  • The Los Angeles Rams have now agreed to terms with third-round linebacker Ernest Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Jones' agents.
  • The Dallas Cowboys placed wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (knee) on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. Receiver T.J. Vasher (knee) has been put on the non-football injury list. Dallas is also working out cornerback Holton Hill﻿, per Pelissero.
  • The New England Patriots placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive end Chase Winovich on the PUP list.
  • The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley on the PUP list and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James on the NFI list.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test, per Pelissero.
  • The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Dennis Gardeck on the PUP list.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals claimed center Lamont Gaillard on waivers from Arizona.
  • The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with third-round tight end Tommy Tremble on his rookie deal. Carolina's entire 2021 draft class is now under contract.
  • The Green Bay Packers are working out tight end Tommy Stevens, defensive back Rashard Robinson and nose tackle Sterling Johnson, per Pelissero.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round cornerback Elijah Molden on his rookie deal.

Related Content

news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

The NFL approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective.
news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW