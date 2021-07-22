Roundup: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Giants are opening training camp without their top rookie.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via the league's transactions wire. It makes Toney among the first known player positives of the 2021 season, Pelissero added.
The move comes just one day after New York's rookies reported. Toney is following league protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely, per the team. Toney was the fourth wideout to come off the board this past April following an All-SEC first-team campaign with Florida in 2020.
The first-round investment was buttressed by offseason additions of Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph ahead of what figures to be a make-or-break season for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones.
Rudolph and running back Saquon Barkley were also placed on the PUP list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL last September, said earlier in the week he didn't know when he'd be able to practice.
The Giants also announced they have signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters.
Other news and notes we're tracking on Thursday:
- The Los Angeles Rams have now agreed to terms with third-round linebacker Ernest Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Jones' agents.
- The Dallas Cowboys placed wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (knee) on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. Receiver T.J. Vasher (knee) has been put on the non-football injury list. Dallas is also working out cornerback Holton Hill, per Pelissero.
- The New England Patriots placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive end Chase Winovich on the PUP list.
- The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley on the PUP list and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James on the NFI list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test, per Pelissero.
- The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Dennis Gardeck on the PUP list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals claimed center Lamont Gaillard on waivers from Arizona.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with third-round tight end Tommy Tremble on his rookie deal. Carolina's entire 2021 draft class is now under contract.
- The Green Bay Packers are working out tight end Tommy Stevens, defensive back Rashard Robinson and nose tackle Sterling Johnson, per Pelissero.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round cornerback Elijah Molden on his rookie deal.