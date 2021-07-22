Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys reported to camp earlier than any other team not named the Steelers this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away.

Dallas placed receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. Rookie defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (knee) are also starting camp on the PUP list, while receiver T.J. Vasher (knee) is on the active/non-football injury list.

Cooper appeared in all 16 games last season for Dallas, posting his second straight 1,100-plus-yard season for the Cowboys. He's missed just three games in his entire career, but has been expected to miss the start of camp since early July when coach Mike McCarthy addressed the ankle issue with reporters.

Cooper began experiencing irritation in his ankle in late June, which kept him from being able to run and required rest. His inability to participate is related to a concern that without being able to run, Cooper might not be in ideal shape and could risk reinjuring the ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on July 9.