Roundup: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (hip/back) sits out practice

Travis Kelce's early exit from Thursday's practice has carried over into today.
Kelce (hip/back) did not participate in Kansas City's Friday session, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported.
Kelce departed the Chiefs' Thursday action due to tightness in his back and hips, but the team didn't seem too concerned with the issue, choosing to remove Kelce from practice as a measure of caution, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Kelce is among the league's top tight ends, having posted five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. He set career-high marks in yards and receiving touchdowns in 2020 and appears poised to resume his high level of production as he nears his 32nd birthday in October.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
- The New York Giants appeared to have avoided a nightmare in regards to Shane Lemieux's exit from practice Thursday. Coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday "the worst-case scenario has been avoided" after receiving results from an MRI on Lemieux's injured knee, per the New York Post. Lemieux was carted off the field during Thursday's session with the knee injury.
- The Cleveland Browns have hired former Lions general manager Bob Quinn as a senior consultant to their football ops department, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. Quinn was the Lions' GM for the previous five seasons until he was let go in 2020.
- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday morning that defensive lineman Akiem Hicks missed practice Thursday due to soreness in his foot, but was expected to practice Friday. Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is still out with back tightness.
- The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they have signed tight end Bug Howard.
- Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp that cornerback Xavien Howard would not practice Friday due to an ankle injury.
- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. Center Ryan Kelly also spent the day on the sideline due to an elbow injury, per FOX59's Mike Chappel. Guard Quenton Nelson, receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle received rest days.
