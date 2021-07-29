Roundup: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce exits practice with back, hip tightness

The early ramp-up portion of training camp has sent Travis Kelce to the showers early.
The veteran tight end left Kansas City's Thursday session prematurely because of tightness in his back and hips, the team announced. The tightness is likely nothing more than that, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but the Chiefs are taking the cautious approach with a key member of their offense.
Kelce has posted five consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons and set career-high marks for receiving yards with 1,416 and receiving touchdowns with 11 in 2020. With his 32nd birthday due to arrive in October, caution is probably the right approach for Kelce, who doesn't appear to be slowing down otherwise any time soon.
In other news and notes we're tracking on Thursday:
- New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux was carted off the field during practice with an apparent injury. Lemieux is slated to start at left guard in 2021, making this development an important one to monitor.
- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks exited Thursday's practice with a hamstring issue, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team said he is undergoing a precautionary evaluation.
- The San Francisco 49ers are working out free-agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The nine-year veteran had three interceptions in his lone season with the Cardinals in 2020 after spending his first eight years with Cincinnati.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown left practice early and did not return, but coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was for precautionary reasons. Cornerback Marcus Peters did not practice due to a toenail issue, which Harbaugh said should only sideline him for one day.
- The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy, Rapoport reports, per his agency. The signing follows yesterday's trade of Randall Cobb to the Packers.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed ex-Vikings cornerback Holton Hill, the team announced.
- The Washington Football Team signed defensive end Justus Reed and tight end Nick Guggemos.
- The Detroit Lions activated receiver Javon McKinley from the active/NFI list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated cornerback Luq Barcoo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived rookie tackle Calvin Ashley.