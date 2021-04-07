Around the NFL

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 12:24 PM
The Bills needed to upgrade their offensive line coming out of last season. They might have just added a new starter for next season.

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020. It was effectually his first full season on the field as injuries have plagued him since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft.

He joins a Bills offensive line that has been under a bit of construction this offseason after struggling to produce a solid rushing outfit last year.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:

  • The Dallas Cowboys signed punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. Anger, who spent the past two seasons with the Texans, figures to compete with Hunter Niswander for the starting job in Dallas. The Cowboys also signed tight end ﻿Jeremy Sprinkle﻿; the 2017 fifth-round pick has spent his entire career with Washington, serving mostly as a blocking tight end.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals officially released veteran running back Giovani Bernard﻿. Garfolo reported that Bernard asked the team for his release after he was asked to take a pay cut last month.
  • The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with safety Anthony Levine on a one-year deal.
  • The Chicago Bears have been discussing a trade involving wide receiver Anthony Miller with a number of teams, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported. The former second-round pick has 134 receptions over his three seasons.

