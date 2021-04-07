Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

The Bills needed to upgrade their offensive line coming out of last season. They might have just added a new starter for next season.

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020. It was effectually his first full season on the field as injuries have plagued him since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft.

He joins a Bills offensive line that has been under a bit of construction this offseason after struggling to produce a solid rushing outfit last year.

