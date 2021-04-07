Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

The Bills needed to upgrade their offensive line coming out of last season. They might have just added a new starter for next season.
Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020. It was effectually his first full season on the field as injuries have plagued him since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft.
He joins a Bills offensive line that has been under a bit of construction this offseason after struggling to produce a solid rushing outfit last year.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:
- The Dallas Cowboys signed punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. Anger, who spent the past two seasons with the Texans, figures to compete with Hunter Niswander for the starting job in Dallas. The Cowboys also signed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle; the 2017 fifth-round pick has spent his entire career with Washington, serving mostly as a blocking tight end.
- The Cincinnati Bengals officially released veteran running back Giovani Bernard. Garfolo reported that Bernard asked the team for his release after he was asked to take a pay cut last month.
- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with safety Anthony Levine on a one-year deal.
- The Chicago Bears have been discussing a trade involving wide receiver Anthony Miller with a number of teams, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported. The former second-round pick has 134 receptions over his three seasons.