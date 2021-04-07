Around the NFL

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over.

The team released the running back Wednesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted, per a source informed of the situation.

The Bengals asked Bernard to take a pay cut two weeks into free agency, per Garafolo. The team also looked into trading the running back.

An underutilized dual-threat back, Bernard compiled 921 carries over eight seasons with the Bengals, generating 3,697 yards and 22 TDs. A dynamite pass-catcher, the 5-foot-9 RB added 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 additional scores.

Cincinnati saves $4.1 million on the salary cap by cutting the veteran.

With his ability in the passing game and reliability as a runner in a committee, Bernard shouldn't have difficulty landing a new gig. A club looking for a third-down back could find a bargain in the 29-year-old Bernard, who still has tread left on the tires. Bernard is also one of the best pass-protecting backs in the entire NFL, a trait that many teams covet in their backup RBs.

Cutting Bernard now makes running back depth a need for the Bengals. ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ remains one of the top-flight backs in the NFL, with game-breaking ability. ﻿Samaje Perine﻿ impressed coaches for stretches last season and should climb the depth chart. A pass-catching back is now a need for the Bengals, which could look to the draft to fill the new void.

Related Content

news

Washington, San Francisco looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Tom Brady still motivated by doubters even after seven Super Bowl titles

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady﻿ remains the greatest self-motivator in the history of sports. Even when nary a person alive can legitimately scoff at the seven-time Super Bowl champ, TB12 still finds a way to keep that chip on his shoulder fresh.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen's thoughts on franchise tag: 'Eww' 

One of the NFL's premier young talents, Josh Allen isn't fretting about the future. The Bills QB joined "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and reiterated being patient about a long-term contract.
news

Washington hires Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football operations, becoming NFL's first Latina to be chief of staff

The team announced Wednesday morning it hired Natalia Dorantes as the team's coordinator of football operations, becoming the NFL's first Latina in chief-of-staff role.
news

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson told me 'he's with us and he's here to stay'

Prior to re-signing with the Seahawks, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap said he spoke with quarterback Russell Wilson, who assured him "he's here to stay."
news

GM Joe Douglas: 'Fair' to say Jets will draft QB at No. 2; might have kept Sam Darnold if picking later

The decision to trade ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ ensured the Jets will draft a QB with the No. 2 pick. GM Joe Douglas did say had New York been drafting later, he was comfortable with keeping Darnold as the starter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW