Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over.

The team released the running back Wednesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted, per a source informed of the situation.

The Bengals asked Bernard to take a pay cut two weeks into free agency, per Garafolo. The team also looked into trading the running back.

An underutilized dual-threat back, Bernard compiled 921 carries over eight seasons with the Bengals, generating 3,697 yards and 22 TDs. A dynamite pass-catcher, the 5-foot-9 RB added 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 additional scores.

Cincinnati saves $4.1 million on the salary cap by cutting the veteran.

With his ability in the passing game and reliability as a runner in a committee, Bernard shouldn't have difficulty landing a new gig. A club looking for a third-down back could find a bargain in the 29-year-old Bernard, who still has tread left on the tires. Bernard is also one of the best pass-protecting backs in the entire NFL, a trait that many teams covet in their backup RBs.