Around the NFL

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Another quarterback who once showed promise to his former team has joined the 49ers.

San Francisco has signed ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Sudfeld joins the 49ers after spending the entirety of his career to this point with the Eagles, where he loomed as a backup with developmental intrigue to the former regime in Phildaelphia. Despite showing potential in practice and preseason action, Sudfeld rarely saw the regular-season field until his final game as an Eagle, when coach Doug Pederson inserted him in a close contest that had playoff implications for Washington and the rest of the NFC East, drawing sharp criticism from onlookers.

Sudfeld was predictably mediocre, and the Eagles' chances of victory fizzled. Pederson was grilled afterward, while many wondered if he was coaching to win in the aftermath of the ugly finish. Pederson said after the game he felt Sudfeld had earned a chance to get some live reps in a regular-season game after spending four seasons on Philadelphia's bench.

Weeks later, Pederson was fired and Sudfeld headed to free agency.

Sudfeld joins a 49ers quarterback room headed by Jimmy Garoppolo with a seat reserved for San Francisco's upcoming first-round selection.

Former first-rounder ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ is also part of the group, having joined the 49ers in 2020 with a bit of intrigue as another developmental prospect in a style similar to that of Sudfeld.

With San Francisco set to select its quarterback of the future in the first round later this month, a battle looms for a roster spot behind Garoppolo and the new draft pick, provided Garoppolo remains with the team following the draft.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over. The team released the running back Wednesday. Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted.
news

Tom Brady still motivated by doubters even after seven Super Bowl titles

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady﻿ remains the greatest self-motivator in the history of sports. Even when nary a person alive can legitimately scoff at the seven-time Super Bowl champ, TB12 still finds a way to keep that chip on his shoulder fresh.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen's thoughts on franchise tag: 'Eww' 

One of the NFL's premier young talents, Josh Allen isn't fretting about the future. The Bills QB joined "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and reiterated being patient about a long-term contract.
news

Washington hires Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football operations, becoming NFL's first Latina to be chief of staff

The team announced Wednesday morning it hired Natalia Dorantes as the team's coordinator of football operations, becoming the NFL's first Latina in chief-of-staff role.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW