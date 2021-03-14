Around the NFL

Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Published: Mar 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards﻿ agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

The new pact will see Edwards earn $11.55 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edwards will garner $4.5 million in his first year of the deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

A 2015 second-round selection by the Raiders, Edwards' six NFL seasons have seen him play for four teams. And though he didn't start a game for the Bears in 2020, he played in all 16 and tallied the aforementioned career-high in sacks and in tackles for loss (six).

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Sunday:

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and top pass rusher Shaquil Barrett continue to have open communication regarding Barrett's long-term deal, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. The reigning Super Bowl champions "still hope" they'll be able to lock Barrett down, Pelissero added.
  • The San Francisco 49ers and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are scheduled to talk again Sunday regarding the pending free agent's contract, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that a deal could get done at that point, but nothing has been done yet. 49ers general manager John Lynch cryptically tweeted Saturday night about Juszczyk, who has been a key piece in Kyle Shanahan's offense the past four seasons.
  • The Green Bay Packers are continuing to explore ways to re-sign running back Aaron Jones﻿, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. The Packers decided to not use their franchise tag on Jones prior to the March 9 deadline. Pelissero cited that the issue between the sides to this point has been about the Packers not paying Jones at or near the top of the RB market.
  • The San Francisco 49ers' top priority is re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. Williams, No. 1 in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents of 2021, was a Pro Bowl selection in his first and so far only season in San Francisco. Trotter added the Niners also view re-signing cornerback Jason Verrett as a high priority with the onus more toward retaining in-house talent than looking outward at this point.
  • The Houston Texans are trading former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Shaq Lawson﻿, Rapoport reported. The Texans are also set to acquire Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon﻿, Rapoport reported.
  • The Los Angeles Rams, despite dealing with salary cap issues, are still hopeful of re-signing linebacker Leonard Floyd﻿, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. Floyd is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles "insist" they have no plans to release former Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. With multiple teams showing interest, Pelissero added that he's been told Ertz is "growing increasingly impatient" with the team to get a deal done. The 30-year-old is due 8.5 million in 2021, the last year of his contract.

