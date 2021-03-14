Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
The new pact will see Edwards earn $11.55 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edwards will garner $4.5 million in his first year of the deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
A 2015 second-round selection by the Raiders, Edwards' six NFL seasons have seen him play for four teams. And though he didn't start a game for the Bears in 2020, he played in all 16 and tallied the aforementioned career-high in sacks and in tackles for loss (six).
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Sunday:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and top pass rusher Shaquil Barrett continue to have open communication regarding Barrett's long-term deal, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. The reigning Super Bowl champions "still hope" they'll be able to lock Barrett down, Pelissero added.
- The San Francisco 49ers and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are scheduled to talk again Sunday regarding the pending free agent's contract, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that a deal could get done at that point, but nothing has been done yet. 49ers general manager John Lynch cryptically tweeted Saturday night about Juszczyk, who has been a key piece in Kyle Shanahan's offense the past four seasons.
- The Green Bay Packers are continuing to explore ways to re-sign running back Aaron Jones, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. The Packers decided to not use their franchise tag on Jones prior to the March 9 deadline. Pelissero cited that the issue between the sides to this point has been about the Packers not paying Jones at or near the top of the RB market.
- The San Francisco 49ers' top priority is re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. Williams, No. 1 in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents of 2021, was a Pro Bowl selection in his first and so far only season in San Francisco. Trotter added the Niners also view re-signing cornerback Jason Verrett as a high priority with the onus more toward retaining in-house talent than looking outward at this point.
- The Houston Texans are trading former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Shaq Lawson, Rapoport reported. The Texans are also set to acquire Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, Rapoport reported.
- The Los Angeles Rams, despite dealing with salary cap issues, are still hopeful of re-signing linebacker Leonard Floyd, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. Floyd is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
- The Philadelphia Eagles "insist" they have no plans to release former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, Pelissero reported on NFL Free Agency Frenzy. With multiple teams showing interest, Pelissero added that he's been told Ertz is "growing increasingly impatient" with the team to get a deal done. The 30-year-old is due 8.5 million in 2021, the last year of his contract.