Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards ﻿ agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

The new pact will see Edwards earn $11.55 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edwards will garner $4.5 million in his first year of the deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

A 2015 second-round selection by the Raiders, Edwards' six NFL seasons have seen him play for four teams. And though he didn't start a game for the Bears in 2020, he played in all 16 and tallied the aforementioned career-high in sacks and in tackles for loss (six).