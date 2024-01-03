Around the NFL

Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera sits in an odd spot, knowing significant changes are likely coming this offseason while simultaneously trying to get ready for a divisional tilt against Dallas in the season finale.

Rivera took over in D.C. in 2020, netting an NFC East title in his first year despite a 7-9 record. In four seasons, the coach sits with a 26-39-1 record but has also aided the club in getting through a trove of off-field issues in those years.

Ahead of what is widely viewed as likely his final game with the club, Rivera was asked how he feels things have improved since he took over.

"Well, I'd like to think we're in a better place, probably a fair way to say it," he said, via the team's official transcript. "I most certainly do appreciate my time here, and we'll see what happens. And again, we'll focus in on what's coming first on Sunday, and that's getting ready for Dallas."

Related Links

The 61-year-old noted that he's proud of how the club turned around its values during his four seasons.

"What we've done with the culture," he said. "I think that was one of the things that somebody asked me the same question, I said, the biggest thing more so than anything else I think is I kind of like where we are. Obviously, it's not where we want to be, but that's just the nature of this game sometimes."

With new ownership expected to make big changes after taking over the club in late July, Rivera was under the microscope all season. Things started well with a 2-0 record out of the gate, but losing streaks followed, including their current seven-game skid ahead of the Cowboys game on Sunday.

Rivera was asked about how he'll remember this 2023 team.

"Well, that's probably a good word for it [grinding] because the way these guys have played the last few weeks, they've been very gritty, they've fought, they've played to the end," he said. "I think that's one of the things that's gratifying as far as being a coach is concerned is having guys that just fight. They're rugged, they don't back down from anybody. And sure, obviously we had expectations, higher expectations than where we are, but heck, there's not much more you can do than just keep showing up and playing hard."

After just under nine seasons in Carolina and his four years in Washington, Rivera has compiled a 102-102-2 regular season record as a head coach ahead of Sunday's game. His teams are 3-5 in the postseason, with one trip to the Super Bowl in 2015 with the Panthers.

Related Content

news

Eagles OC Brian Johnson: We have to make sure we get WR A.J. Brown going

Amid the struggles in Philadelphia, A.J. Brown's production has waned and while the down-trending play has led the Eagles WR to eschew speaking to reporters in recent weeks, Eagles OC Brian Johnson
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott on WR Stefon Diggs' lack of recent production: 'We're going to need him down the stretch'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that Diggs' play-time decrease isn't injury-related and noted that the lack of targets is simply Josh Allen making the right reads and not forcing the ball to Diggs.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

As the end of the 2023 regular season beckons, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention, but head coach Mike Vrabel is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to get a victory. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.