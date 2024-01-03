Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

The 61-year-old noted that he's proud of how the club turned around its values during his four seasons.

"What we've done with the culture," he said. "I think that was one of the things that somebody asked me the same question, I said, the biggest thing more so than anything else I think is I kind of like where we are. Obviously, it's not where we want to be, but that's just the nature of this game sometimes."

With new ownership expected to make big changes after taking over the club in late July, Rivera was under the microscope all season. Things started well with a 2-0 record out of the gate, but losing streaks followed, including their current seven-game skid ahead of the Cowboys game on Sunday.

Rivera was asked about how he'll remember this 2023 team.

"Well, that's probably a good word for it [grinding] because the way these guys have played the last few weeks, they've been very gritty, they've fought, they've played to the end," he said. "I think that's one of the things that's gratifying as far as being a coach is concerned is having guys that just fight. They're rugged, they don't back down from anybody. And sure, obviously we had expectations, higher expectations than where we are, but heck, there's not much more you can do than just keep showing up and playing hard."