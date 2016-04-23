Roger Goodell: NFL draft 'very likely' to leave Chicago for 2017

The NFL draft had been held for 50 consecutive years (1965-2014) in New York City before shifting to Chicago in 2015. The three-day 2015 NFL Draft event drew around 200,000 people to Chicago, and was considered a resounding success. Even more fans are expected at the 2016 event (April 28-30 on NFL Network), as the outdoor festival anchored by "Draft Town" in Chicago's Grant Park will be expanded for this year's event.