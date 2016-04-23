Roger Goodell: NFL draft 'very likely' to leave Chicago for 2017

Chi-town's run as "Draft Town" could be brief.
The NFL draft appears will be on the move again following just two years in Chicago.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that it's "very likely" that the draft will be held in a different city in 2017, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The NFL draft had been held for 50 consecutive years (1965-2014) in New York City before shifting to Chicago in 2015. The three-day 2015 NFL Draft event drew around 200,000 people to Chicago, and was considered a resounding success. Even more fans are expected at the 2016 event (April 28-30 on NFL Network), as the outdoor festival anchored by "Draft Town" in Chicago's Grant Park will be expanded for this year's event.
Seeing the success of the draft in Chicago has only increased the competition for the event, Goodell said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. This week, the Denver Broncos announced intentions to assemble a bid to host the draft in 2019. Also, Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has applied to host the draft in 2019 or 2020, and a venue for hosting the draft was part of the relocation plans for the Los Angeles Rams. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has also expressed interest in bringing the draft to Atlanta.
The site for the 2017 NFL Draft will likely be announced over the summer (the announcement for the 2016 draft came on Aug. 11 of last year).