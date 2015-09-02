Robert Griffin III pranks Sam Bradford in 'Heisman House' ad

The Nissan "Heisman House" ads are back for the start of the college football season, and this year's opener might even top this one from last season.
The actors: former Heisman winners Sam Bradford, Robert Griffin III, George Rogers and Vinny Testaverde.
The plot: Bradford is madly preparing the house for a hurricane when a moment-of-realization on a prank by Griffin and Rogers sets in.
It's been a tough week for Griffin, who is now a backup for the Washington Redskins after Kirk Cousins was selected as the starting quarterback. We hope Griffin hasn't lost his sense of humor, though.
We'll rank this ad high among the best the series has had to offer.