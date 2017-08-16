Riskiest picks by round in 2017 fantasy football drafts

Look, folks, I'm not telling you to avoid Le'Veon Bell in your fantasy draft. There is literally zero statistical evidence to attempt to make that case. Bell is arguably the best running back in the NFL and one of the most productive in fantasy football too. But consider this a reminder that Bell is currently in the midst of a holdout and is not with his team at training camp. It's merely a word of caution when deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall pick if you have such an honor in your draft (go with David Johnson). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has publicly expressed his displeasure regarding Bell's absence. Bell is allegedly training on his own, but it's not the same kind of football conditioning a player gets in live action scrimmages. Despite his elite talents as a running back, there is some reason for concern about Bell's lack of reps with his 2017 offense. While he's expected back for Week 1, it's something to monitor for now, because there is always a chance it drags into the regular season. Hence, the risk factor.