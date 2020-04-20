Rhett Lewis 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four WRs picked in top 15

We're doing this one time and one time only. A single mock draft entry this time of year is not for the weary, but I accept the challenge in my annual selection projection. This was one of the more fun years I can recount with the mock draft exercise -- the intrigue and mystery of the top quarterbacks, the depth at receiver, and a pre-draft season unlike any other make this as exciting and unpredictable a year for the draft as we've ever seen. Like you, I love trades on the first night of the draft, you just won't find any in this mock draft -- too many variables. But as you'll see, I acknowledge a couple of spots where we could see some movement on April 23rd.